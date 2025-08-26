Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -66.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.01 and $5.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.98 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.0 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) is $1.82. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $10.0 after an opening price of $1.82. The stock briefly fell to $2.5 before ending the session at $1.99.

In terms of market performance, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.44 on 09/16/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.01 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 51.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 131.29M and boasts a workforce of 166 employees.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3662, with a change in price of +0.4300. Similarly, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 911,271 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.94%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZNTL stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

ZNTL Stock Stochastic Average

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.24% and 84.53%, respectively.

ZNTL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -44.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -18.20%. The price of ZNTL fallen by 23.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.98%.