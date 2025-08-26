Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Wolfspeed Inc’s current trading price is -92.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 249.59%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.39 and $17.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.91 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 52.33 million over the last three months.

The stock of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) is currently priced at $1.36. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $7.0 after opening at $1.36. The day’s lowest price was $1.5 before the stock closed at $1.32.

In terms of market performance, Wolfspeed Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.45 on 10/18/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.39 on 06/30/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 210.88M and boasts a workforce of 5013 employees.

Wolfspeed Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Wolfspeed Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9520, with a change in price of -1.4281. Similarly, Wolfspeed Inc recorded 46,985,836 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.19%.

WOLF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Wolfspeed Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.11%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 32.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.97% and 24.50%, respectively.

WOLF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -89.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -76.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WOLF has leaped by -19.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.90%.