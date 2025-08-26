Wetouch Technology Inc (WETH) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Wetouch Technology Inc’s current trading price is -68.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.76 and $2.96. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.99 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 57760.0 observed over the last three months.

Wetouch Technology Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.96 on 10/07/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.76 on 04/24/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wetouch Technology Inc (WETH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.23M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9824, with a change in price of -0.5290. Similarly, Wetouch Technology Inc recorded 115,450 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.99%.

WETH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wetouch Technology Inc over the past 50 days is 45.58%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 44.40%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 44.19% and 44.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

WETH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -46.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -36.42%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WETH has fallen by 4.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.89%.