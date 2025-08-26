Western Union Company (WU) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Western Union Company’s current trading price is -31.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.89 and $12.40. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 7.53 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.97 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Western Union Company (WU) is $8.44. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $17.0 after opening at $8.44. The stock touched a low of $7.0 before closing at $8.68.

The stock market performance of Western Union Company has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.40 on 09/27/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $7.89, recorded on 08/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Western Union Company (WU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.73B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Western Union Company

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Western Union Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.04, with a change in price of -2.11. Similarly, Western Union Company recorded 8,487,010 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.00%.

How WU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WU stands at 3.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.76.

WU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Western Union Company over the last 50 days is at 45.83%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 62.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.13% and 66.16%, respectively.

WU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -28.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.68%. The price of WU leaped by -1.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.24%.