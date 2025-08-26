Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Western Digital Corp’s current trading price is -0.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 176.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.83 and $79.84 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.14 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.62 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Western Digital Corp (WDC) is $79.57. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $100.0 after an opening price of $79.52. The stock briefly fell to $62.0 before ending the session at $79.22.

Western Digital Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $79.84 on 08/26/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $28.83 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Western Digital Corp (WDC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.60B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

Western Digital Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Western Digital Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.28, with a change in price of +37.93. Similarly, Western Digital Corp recorded 7,399,691 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +90.79%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WDC stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

WDC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Western Digital Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.36%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.39%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.82% and 81.93%, respectively.

WDC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 64.43% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 62.16%. The price of WDC fallen by 15.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.89%.