Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Wells Fargo & Co’s current trading price is -5.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $50.22 and $84.83. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 12.01 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 16.66 million observed over the last three months.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) currently has a stock price of $80.19. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $95.0 after opening at $80.19. The lowest recorded price for the day was $72.0 before it closed at $79.1.

The market performance of Wells Fargo & Co has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $84.83 on 07/24/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $50.22, recorded on 09/12/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 256.88B and boasts a workforce of 217000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Wells Fargo & Co as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.30, with a change in price of +8.88. Similarly, Wells Fargo & Co recorded 17,903,244 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.45%.

How WFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WFC stands at 2.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

WFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wells Fargo & Co over the last 50 days is at 64.03%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 53.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.29% and 27.38%, respectively.

WFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 44.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WFC has leaped by -4.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.55%.