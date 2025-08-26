Vita Coco Company Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The present stock price for Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) is $34.14. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $45.0 after an opening price of $34.14. The stock briefly fell to $36.0 before ending the session at $36.73.

Vita Coco Company Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $40.32 on 02/13/25 and a low of $24.09 for the same time frame on 09/04/24.

52-week price history of COCO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Vita Coco Company Inc’s current trading price is -15.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.72%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $24.09 and $40.32. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.44 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.94B and boasts a workforce of 319 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Vita Coco Company Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Vita Coco Company Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.44, with a change in price of +4.11. Similarly, Vita Coco Company Inc recorded 754,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.69%.

Examining COCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COCO stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

COCO Stock Stochastic Average

Vita Coco Company Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.90%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.40% and 60.61%, respectively.

COCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 34.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.56%. The price of COCO leaped by -9.97% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.92%.