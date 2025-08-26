Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Viavi Solutions Inc’s current trading price is -13.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.80 and $12.91 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.09 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.48 million over the last three months.

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) stock is currently valued at $11.22. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $16.0 after opening at $11.16. The stock briefly dropped to $9.3 before ultimately closing at $11.03.

Viavi Solutions Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.91 on 01/31/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.80 on 09/09/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.50B and boasts a workforce of 3600 employees.

Viavi Solutions Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Viavi Solutions Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.93, with a change in price of -0.14. Similarly, Viavi Solutions Inc recorded 2,479,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VIAV stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

VIAV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Viavi Solutions Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.24%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 57.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.57% and 47.02%, respectively.

VIAV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 37.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -0.49%. The price of VIAV increased 10.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.21%.