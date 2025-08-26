Viasat, Inc Inc. (VSAT) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 81.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 247.95%. The price of VSAT increased 103.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.67%.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) current stock price is $30.17. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $52.0 after opening at $30.37. The stock’s lowest point was $10.0 before it closed at $28.21.

The stock market performance of Viasat, Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $28.59 on 08/26/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.69, recorded on 11/20/24.

52-week price history of VSAT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Viasat, Inc’s current trading price is 5.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 350.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.69 and $28.59. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.53 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.07 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 226.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.05B and boasts a workforce of 7000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Viasat, Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Viasat, Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.07, with a change in price of +20.20. Similarly, Viasat, Inc recorded 3,480,062 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +196.50%.

VSAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VSAT stands at 1.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.53.

VSAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Viasat, Inc over the last 50 days is at 99.02%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 98.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 97.18% and 92.69%, respectively.