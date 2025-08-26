VERI’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -13.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 14.57%. The price of VERI fallen by 30.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.93%.

Veritone Inc (VERI) has a current stock price of $2.82. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.0 after opening at $2.81. The stock’s low for the day was $3.0, and it eventually closed at $2.35.

Veritone Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.64 on 10/11/24, and the lowest price during that time was $1.22, recorded on 06/30/25.

52-week price history of VERI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Veritone Inc’s current trading price is -49.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 131.02%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.22 and $5.64. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.28 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.08 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Veritone Inc (VERI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.79M and boasts a workforce of 487 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Veritone Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Veritone Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.96, with a change in price of +0.51. Similarly, Veritone Inc recorded 1,520,953 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.54%.

VERI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VERI stands at 96.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 89.43.

VERI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Veritone Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 84.28%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.32% and 42.25%, respectively.