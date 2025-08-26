Venture Global Inc: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

Currently, the stock price of Venture Global Inc (VG) is $13.35. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $21.0 after opening at $13.35. The stock touched a low of $12.0 before closing at $12.86.

Venture Global Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of VG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Venture Global Inc’s current trading price is -47.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $6.75 and $25.50. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 7.06 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.46 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Venture Global Inc (VG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.41B.

Analysts’ Ratings For Venture Global Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Venture Global Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.78, with a change in price of +3.35. Similarly, Venture Global Inc recorded 6,567,475 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.50%.

VG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VG stands at 4.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.44.

VG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Venture Global Inc over the past 50 days is 19.40%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 35.15%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.68% and 20.90%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective.