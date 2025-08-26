Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Uxin Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -46.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 195.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.41 and $7.84. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.1 million observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Uxin Ltd ADR had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.84 on 09/30/24, while the lowest value was $1.41 on 08/30/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 859.15M and boasts a workforce of 1045 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.13, with a change in price of -0.15. Similarly, Uxin Ltd ADR recorded 80,231 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.47%.

UXIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Uxin Ltd ADR over the past 50 days is 41.65%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.69%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 49.49% and 35.75%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UXIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 146.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UXIN has leaped by -1.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.88%.