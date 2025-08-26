UWMC’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $3.80 to $9.74 – What’s Next for Investors?

The current stock price for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is $5.69. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $10.0 after opening at $5.69. It dipped to a low of $4.5 before ultimately closing at $5.82.

The stock market performance of UWM Holdings Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $9.74 on 08/26/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.80, recorded on 06/18/25.

52-week price history of UWMC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. UWM Holdings Corporation’s current trading price is -41.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.80 and $9.74. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 7.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 8.05 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.24B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For UWM Holdings Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating UWM Holdings Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.46, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, UWM Holdings Corporation recorded 7,273,718 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.36%.

UWMC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UWMC stands at 63.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 34.53.

UWMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation over the past 50 days is 90.45%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.41% and 89.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UWMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -39.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UWMC has fallen by 33.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.96%.