USA Rare Earth Inc: Analyzing USAR Stock Trends

The current stock price for USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) is $15.74. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $21.0 after opening at $15.72. It dipped to a low of $15.0 before ultimately closing at $15.83.

USA Rare Earth Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.00 on 03/17/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.56 on 03/27/25.

52-week price history of USAR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. USA Rare Earth Inc’s current trading price is -21.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 183.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.56 and $20.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.91 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 86.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 29 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For USA Rare Earth Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating USA Rare Earth Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.89, with a change in price of +8.97. Similarly, USA Rare Earth Inc recorded 3,882,975 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +130.88%.

USAR Stock Stochastic Average

USA Rare Earth Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.68%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.26% and 52.90%, respectively.

USAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 47.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.80%. Over the past 30 days, the price of USAR has fallen by 30.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.06%.