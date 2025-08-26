United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. United States Antimony Corp’s current trading price is -0.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 883.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.49 and $4.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.65 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 5.41 million over the last three months.

The stock price for United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) currently stands at $4.82. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.25 after starting at $4.82. The stock’s lowest price was $4.5 before closing at $4.72.

United States Antimony Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.83 on 08/25/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.49 on 11/15/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 90.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 581.87M and boasts a workforce of 62 employees.

United States Antimony Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating United States Antimony Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.07, with a change in price of +2.57. Similarly, United States Antimony Corp recorded 5,059,680 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +114.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAMY stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

UAMY Stock Stochastic Average

United States Antimony Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.74%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.28% and 91.63%, respectively.

UAMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 573.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 221.33%. The price of UAMY fallen by 43.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.35%.