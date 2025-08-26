United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. United Parcel Service, Inc’s current trading price is -39.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.55%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $84.28 and $145.01. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.24 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.65 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) currently stands at $87.27. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $133.0 after starting at $87.15. The stock’s lowest price was $75.0 before closing at $87.74.

The market performance of United Parcel Service, Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $145.01 on 10/24/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $84.28 on 08/01/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.97B and boasts a workforce of 490000 employees.

United Parcel Service, Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating United Parcel Service, Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.43, with a change in price of -22.85. Similarly, United Parcel Service, Inc recorded 6,518,820 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPS stands at 1.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.73.

UPS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, United Parcel Service, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 13.84%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 45.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.45% and 22.11% respectively.

UPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -31.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.11%. The price of UPS leaped by -14.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.60%.