Under Armour Inc (UA) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Under Armour Inc’s current trading price is -52.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.62 and $10.62 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.51 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.91 million over the last three months.

Under Armour Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.62 on 11/07/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.62 on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Under Armour Inc (UA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.15B and boasts a workforce of 14400 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.96, with a change in price of -1.08. Similarly, Under Armour Inc recorded 4,219,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UA stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

UA Stock Stochastic Average

Under Armour Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 13.45%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.78% and 13.17%, respectively.

UA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -38.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.74%. The price of UA decreased -27.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.79%.