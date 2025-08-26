Uncovering the Potential of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) currently has a stock price of $8.5. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $17.0 after opening at $8.5. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.0 before it closed at $9.3.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $9.38 on 08/22/25, and the lowest price during that time was $2.05, recorded on 08/28/24.

52-week price history of AMLX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -9.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 315.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.05 and $9.38. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.06 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 757.95M and boasts a workforce of 123 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.06, with a change in price of +5.16. Similarly, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,282,276 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +154.49%.

AMLX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMLX stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

AMLX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 80.82%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.23% and 73.79%, respectively.

AMLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 276.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 183.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMLX has fallen by 4.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.38%.