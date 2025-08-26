logo

The Significance of Moving Averages in Li Auto Inc ADR Inc. (LI) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.91% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LI has leaped by -16.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.10%.

The stock of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) is currently priced at $24.32. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $40.23 after opening at $24.34. The day’s lowest price was $18.07 before the stock closed at $24.0.

Li Auto Inc ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $33.12 on 02/26/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $17.44 on 08/28/24.

52-week price history of LI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Li Auto Inc ADR’s current trading price is -26.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$17.44 and $33.12. The Li Auto Inc ADR’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.2 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.87 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.32B and boasts a workforce of 32248 employees.

Li Auto Inc ADR: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Li Auto Inc ADR as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.48, with a change in price of -1.12. Similarly, Li Auto Inc ADR recorded 4,781,733 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.37%.

LI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LI stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

LI Stock Stochastic Average

Li Auto Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 13.45%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.13% and 10.47%, respectively.

