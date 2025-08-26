The Significance of Moving Averages in Iamgold Corp Inc. (IAG) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 75.15%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 62.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IAG has fallen by 30.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.76%.

Iamgold Corp (IAG) currently has a stock price of $9.06. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $10.4 after opening at $9.04. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.5 before it closed at $8.83.

Iamgold Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $8.86 on 08/26/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.44 on 10/09/24.

52-week price history of IAG Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Iamgold Corp’s current trading price is 2.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.94%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $4.44 and $8.86. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.59 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 15.01 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Iamgold Corp (IAG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.21B.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Iamgold Corp

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Iamgold Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.22, with a change in price of +2.57. Similarly, Iamgold Corp recorded 15,248,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.64%.

IAG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IAG stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

IAG Stock Stochastic Average

Iamgold Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.36%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 97.80% and 95.39%, respectively.