The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Real Brokerage Inc’s current trading price is -25.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.02%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.80 and $6.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.14 million over the last 3 months.

At present, The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) has a stock price of $5.01. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $7.0 after an opening price of $5.01. The day’s lowest price was $6.0, and it closed at $4.63.

The Real Brokerage Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.75 on 08/26/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.80 on 06/20/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.03B.

The Real Brokerage Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating The Real Brokerage Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.27, with a change in price of +0.89. Similarly, The Real Brokerage Inc recorded 1,138,462 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.60%.

REAX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Real Brokerage Inc over the last 50 days is 92.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.20% and 79.03%, respectively.

REAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.20%. Over the last 30 days, the price of REAX has fallen by 21.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.84%.