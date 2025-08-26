The Psychology of SES AI Corporation Inc. (SES) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 17.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 41.94%. The price of SES leaped by -12.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.19%.

The present stock price for SES AI Corporation (SES) is $1.19. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.0 after an opening price of $1.19. The stock briefly fell to $1.0 before ending the session at $1.16.

SES AI Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.53 on 01/06/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.20 on 11/15/24.

52-week price history of SES Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. SES AI Corporation’s current trading price is -52.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 495.00%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.20 and $2.53. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 3.08 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.44 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SES AI Corporation (SES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 435.21M and boasts a workforce of 250 employees.

SES AI Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating SES AI Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9430, with a change in price of +0.6447. Similarly, SES AI Corporation recorded 10,755,043 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +115.06%.

SES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SES stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

SES Stock Stochastic Average

Today, SES AI Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.31%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 43.00% and 31.07% respectively.