The Psychology of Boeing Co Inc. (BA) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 34.22%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 30.07%. The price of BA leaped by -1.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.05%.

Currently, the stock price of Boeing Co (BA) is $231.87. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $287.0 after opening at $232.03. The stock touched a low of $150.0 before closing at $226.87.

In terms of market performance, Boeing Co had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $242.69 on 07/29/25, while the lowest value was $128.88 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of BA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Boeing Co’s current trading price is -4.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.91%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $128.88 and $242.69. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.87 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 7.85 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Boeing Co (BA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 175.33B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Boeing Co

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Boeing Co as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 204.54, with a change in price of +64.72. Similarly, Boeing Co recorded 8,522,263 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.39%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

Boeing Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 79.48%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.53% and 47.32%, respectively.