The HPP Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) is currently priced at $2.67. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.0 after opening at $2.67. The day’s lowest price was $2.0 before the stock closed at $2.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.69 on 09/18/24 and a low of $1.78 for the same time frame on 06/02/25.

52-week price history of HPP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s current trading price is -52.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.28%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.78 and $5.69. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.9 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.03B and boasts a workforce of 740 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Hudson Pacific Properties Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.42, with a change in price of -0.40. Similarly, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc recorded 6,375,855 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.99%.

Examining HPP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HPP stands at 1.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.13.

HPP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 52.14%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.76%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.04% and 66.75%, respectively.

HPP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -47.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.58%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HPP has fallen by 10.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.56%.