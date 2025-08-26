The Future of Oracle Corp: Analyzing ORCL

The stock of Oracle Corp (ORCL) is currently priced at $235.41. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $325.0 after opening at $235.41. The day’s lowest price was $175.0 before the stock closed at $236.37.

Oracle Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $260.87 on 07/31/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $118.86 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of ORCL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Oracle Corp’s current trading price is -9.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $118.86 to $260.87. In the Technology sector, the Oracle Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.13.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Oracle Corp (ORCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 661.23B and boasts a workforce of 162000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Oracle Corp

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Oracle Corp as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 193.14, with a change in price of +93.47. Similarly, Oracle Corp recorded 11,924,491 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.85%.

Examining ORCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORCL stands at 5.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.87.

ORCL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Oracle Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.33%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 20.62% and 18.55% respectively.

ORCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 67.91% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.51%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ORCL has leaped by -3.96%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.48%.