Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Teladoc Health Inc’s current trading price is -49.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.35 and $15.21 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.18 million over the last three months.

At present, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has a stock price of $7.7. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.0 after an opening price of $7.7. The day’s lowest price was $7.0, and it closed at $7.67.

The market performance of Teladoc Health Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.21 on 02/14/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $6.35 on 04/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.36B and boasts a workforce of 5500 employees.

Teladoc Health Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Teladoc Health Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.44, with a change in price of -0.07. Similarly, Teladoc Health Inc recorded 6,507,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDOC stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

TDOC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Teladoc Health Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 42.77%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.71%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.62% and 52.86%, respectively.

TDOC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TDOC has leaped by -6.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.84%.