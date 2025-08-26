logo

SUPX’s Stock Market Expedition: Traversing Gains and Losses in 2025

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1181.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1340.59%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SUPX has fallen by 430.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 105.58%.

Super X AI Technology Ltd’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $44.50 on 08/25/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.75 on 01/13/25.

52-week price history of SUPX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Super X AI Technology Ltd’s current trading price is 30.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2016.36%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.75 and $44.50. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.82 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Super X AI Technology Ltd (SUPX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 499.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.29B and boasts a workforce of 24 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.07, with a change in price of +48.75. Similarly, Super X AI Technology Ltd recorded 166,032 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +515.87%.

SUPX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Super X AI Technology Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 92.90%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.33% and 95.67%, respectively.

