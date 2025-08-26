Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Summit Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -25.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.61%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.76 and $36.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.78 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.88 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has a stock price of $27.35. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $43.79 after an opening price of $26.65. The day’s lowest price was $12.06, and it closed at $26.27.

Summit Therapeutics Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $36.91 on 04/24/25 and a low of $11.76 for the same time frame on 09/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.32B and boasts a workforce of 159 employees.

Summit Therapeutics Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Summit Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.29, with a change in price of +7.42. Similarly, Summit Therapeutics Inc recorded 4,303,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMMT stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

SMMT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Summit Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 73.04%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.47% and 31.72% respectively.

SMMT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 102.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 51.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SMMT has leaped by -0.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.91%.