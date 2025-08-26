Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -95.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.48 and $17.20. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 55.88 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.34 million over the last 3 months.

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $17.20 on 08/27/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.48 on 08/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -72.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.40M and boasts a workforce of 24 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1171, with a change in price of -4.1449. Similarly, Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR recorded 1,425,892 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STKH stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

STKH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR over the last 50 days is 7.24%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 42.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.61% and 13.69%, respectively.

STKH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -94.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -90.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of STKH has leaped by -41.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.86%.