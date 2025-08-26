Spar Group, Inc (SGRP) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Spar Group, Inc’s current trading price is -51.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.91 and $2.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 67180.0 over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Spar Group, Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.48 on 11/06/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.91 on 07/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Spar Group, Inc (SGRP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.42M and boasts a workforce of 3425 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0843, with a change in price of -0.1300. Similarly, Spar Group, Inc recorded 87,577 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SGRP stands at 1.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

SGRP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Spar Group, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 72.46%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.41% and 42.79% respectively.

SGRP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.76%. The price of SGRP increased 5.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.14%.