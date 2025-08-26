Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sleep Number Corp’s current trading price is -50.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.48 and $20.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) is $10.19. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.0 after an opening price of $10.19. The stock briefly fell to $7.0 before ending the session at $11.05.

Sleep Number Corp saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.75 on 09/19/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.48 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 232.03M and boasts a workforce of 3654 employees.

Sleep Number Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Sleep Number Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.01, with a change in price of +3.33. Similarly, Sleep Number Corp recorded 719,559 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.54%.

SNBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sleep Number Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 70.86%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 70.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.33% and 77.33%, respectively.

SNBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -25.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -31.24%. The price of SNBR fallen by 23.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.24%.