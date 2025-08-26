SKBL Stock: Exploring Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s Growth

In terms of market performance, Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of SKBL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -96.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.42 and $14.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.64 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -95.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.41M and boasts a workforce of 127 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.8514, with a change in price of -10.4933. Similarly, Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd recorded 1,286,620 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -95.65%.

SKBL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKBL stands at 1.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SKBL Stock Stochastic Average

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.40%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 15.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.63% and 6.67%, respectively.

SKBL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook.