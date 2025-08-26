Semtech Corp (SMTC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Semtech Corp’s current trading price is -25.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.05 and $79.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.04 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Semtech Corp (SMTC) is $59.53. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $70.0 after an opening price of $58.55. The stock briefly fell to $48.0 before ending the session at $51.0.

Semtech Corp experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $79.52 on 01/22/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $24.05 on 04/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Semtech Corp (SMTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.16B and boasts a workforce of 1838 employees.

Semtech Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Semtech Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.41, with a change in price of +22.83. Similarly, Semtech Corp recorded 2,158,868 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMTC stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

SMTC Stock Stochastic Average

Semtech Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.55%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.37% and 50.08%, respectively.

SMTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 68.64% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 61.68%. The price of SMTC fallen by 9.92% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 22.64%.