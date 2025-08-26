SeaStar Medical Holding Corp Inc. (ICU) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -85.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -46.12%. The price of ICU fallen by 15.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.17%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has a current stock price of $0.89. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.0 after opening at $0.89. The stock’s low for the day was $2.0, and it eventually closed at $0.8.

The stock market performance of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.65 on 08/26/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.31, recorded on 06/20/25.

52-week price history of ICU Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s current trading price is -86.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 191.13%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.31 and $6.65. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 7.64 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.81M and boasts a workforce of 19 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9784, with a change in price of -0.6109. Similarly, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp recorded 4,888,362 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.73%.

ICU Stock Stochastic Average

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 61.79%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.43% and 68.56%, respectively.