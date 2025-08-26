SATS’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 188.16%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 89.84%. The price of SATS fallen by 80.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 95.71%.

The stock price for EchoStar Corp (SATS) currently stands at $53.8. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $99.0 after starting at $53.47. The stock’s lowest price was $25.0 before closing at $29.88.

EchoStar Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $34.20 on 08/26/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $14.90 on 06/09/25.

52-week price history of SATS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. EchoStar Corp’s current trading price is 57.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 261.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$14.90 and $34.20. The EchoStar Corp’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 31.77 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.57 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

EchoStar Corp (SATS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 165.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.48B and boasts a workforce of 13700 employees.

EchoStar Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating EchoStar Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.00, with a change in price of +26.87. Similarly, EchoStar Corp recorded 3,543,498 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +102.21%.

SATS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SATS stands at 1.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.45.

SATS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, EchoStar Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.52%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.32% and 41.59%, respectively.