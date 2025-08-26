Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sasol Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -16.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.78 and $8.40. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.3 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.26 million observed over the last three months.

Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) current stock price is $6.98. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.41 after opening at $6.98. The stock’s lowest point was $5.41 before it closed at $6.29.

Sasol Ltd ADR had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.40 on 08/26/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.78 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.40B and boasts a workforce of 28141 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sasol Ltd ADR

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Sasol Ltd ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.56, with a change in price of +2.66. Similarly, Sasol Ltd ADR recorded 1,307,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.57%.

How SSL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SSL stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

SSL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sasol Ltd ADR over the past 50 days is 97.45%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.93%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 96.54% and 95.23%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SSL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -8.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 45.42%. The price of SSL increased 36.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.76%.