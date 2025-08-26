logo

Safe Pro Group Inc Inc. (SPAI) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook.

The stock of Safe Pro Group Inc (SPAI) is currently priced at $6.79. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.0 after opening at $6.79. The day’s lowest price was $8.0 before the stock closed at $5.69.

Safe Pro Group Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of SPAI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Safe Pro Group Inc’s current trading price is 4.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 361.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.47 and $6.50. The Safe Pro Group Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Safe Pro Group Inc (SPAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 138.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.79M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.14, with a change in price of +4.76. Similarly, Safe Pro Group Inc recorded 147,506 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +233.66%.

SPAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPAI stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

SPAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Safe Pro Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.44%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.17% and 87.13%, respectively.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.