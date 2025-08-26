Safe Pro Group Inc Inc. (SPAI) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook.

The stock of Safe Pro Group Inc (SPAI) is currently priced at $6.79. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.0 after opening at $6.79. The day’s lowest price was $8.0 before the stock closed at $5.69.

Safe Pro Group Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of SPAI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Safe Pro Group Inc’s current trading price is 4.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 361.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.47 and $6.50. The Safe Pro Group Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Safe Pro Group Inc (SPAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 138.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.79M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.14, with a change in price of +4.76. Similarly, Safe Pro Group Inc recorded 147,506 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +233.66%.

SPAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPAI stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

SPAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Safe Pro Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.44%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.17% and 87.13%, respectively.