Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in NWTN Stock

In terms of market performance, NWTN Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.48 on 05/19/25, while the lowest value was $0.30 on 03/31/25.

52-week price history of NWTN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. NWTN Inc’s current trading price is -60.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 368.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.30 and $3.48. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NWTN Inc (NWTN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 406.16M and boasts a workforce of 68 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2642, with a change in price of +1.0570. Similarly, NWTN Inc recorded 1,077,427 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +317.42%.

NWTN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NWTN Inc over the past 50 days is 25.36%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 49.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 22.85% and 12.28%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NWTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 101.16%. The price of NWTN increased 14.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.23%.