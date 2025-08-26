Red Cat Holdings Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The present stock price for Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) is $9.65. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $16.0 after an opening price of $9.6. The stock briefly fell to $15.0 before ending the session at $10.07.

Red Cat Holdings Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $15.27 on 01/06/25 and a low of $2.31 for the same time frame on 09/25/24.

52-week price history of RCAT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -36.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 317.75%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.31 and $15.27. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.9 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.85 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 962.73M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Red Cat Holdings Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Red Cat Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.52, with a change in price of +2.27. Similarly, Red Cat Holdings Inc recorded 7,957,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.59%.

Examining RCAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCAT stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

RCAT Stock Stochastic Average

Red Cat Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 49.76%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.01% and 74.85%, respectively.

RCAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 202.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 45.88%. The price of RCAT fallen by 6.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.10%.