Realty Income Corp (O) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Realty Income Corp’s current trading price is -10.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.79%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $50.71 and $64.70. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Real Estate reached around 6.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.37 million over the last three months.

Realty Income Corp (O) has a current stock price of $58.21. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $75.0 after opening at $58.21. The stock’s low for the day was $58.0, and it eventually closed at $58.92.

The market performance of Realty Income Corp has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $64.70 on 10/21/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $50.71, recorded on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Realty Income Corp (O) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.22B and boasts a workforce of 468 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Realty Income Corp

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Realty Income Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.94, with a change in price of +1.06. Similarly, Realty Income Corp recorded 5,639,602 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.85%.

How O’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for O stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

O Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Realty Income Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 53.95%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.28% and 82.31%, respectively.

O Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -3.96% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.57%. The price of O fallen by 0.54% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.59%.