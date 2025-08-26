Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s current trading price is -79.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.61 and $5.77. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.84 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.98 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) is $1.16. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $4.0 after opening at $1.14. The stock touched a low of $1.0 before closing at $1.14.

Quantum-Si Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $5.77 on 01/03/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.61 on 11/19/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 234.89M and boasts a workforce of 149 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Quantum-Si Incorporated

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Quantum-Si Incorporated as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5073, with a change in price of -0.0750. Similarly, Quantum-Si Incorporated recorded 7,398,886 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.10%.

How QSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QSI stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

QSI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Quantum-Si Incorporated over the last 50 days is at 16.67%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 27.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.94% and 18.37%, respectively.

QSI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 23.48%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.55%. The price of QSI leaped by -35.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.62%.