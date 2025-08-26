QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -48.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 439.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.49 and $15.64. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.6 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.26 million observed over the last three months.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) current stock price is $8.01. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $16.03 after opening at $8.01. The stock’s lowest point was $7.04 before it closed at $8.64.

In terms of market performance, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.64 on 06/18/25, while the lowest value was $1.49 on 09/16/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 277.07M and boasts a workforce of 827 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.65, with a change in price of +1.43. Similarly, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR recorded 1,082,479 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.73%.

How QSG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QSG stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QSG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR over the last 50 days is at 12.60%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 45.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.50% and 39.67%, respectively.

QSG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 375.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 230.99%. The price of QSG decreased -16.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.80%.