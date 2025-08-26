QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. QMMM Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -64.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 750.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.54 and $13.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.18 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.72 million over the last three months.

QMMM Holdings Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $13.00 on 11/06/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.54 on 11/21/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 210.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 78.99M and boasts a workforce of 28 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.54, with a change in price of +3.58. Similarly, QMMM Holdings Ltd recorded 3,417,517 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +354.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QMMM stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QMMM Stock Stochastic Average

QMMM Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.89%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.17% and 94.55%, respectively.

QMMM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -10.70%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 493.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QMMM has fallen by 94.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 52.49%.