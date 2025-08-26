QCOM: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QCOM has leaped by -0.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.09%.

At present, Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) has a stock price of $159.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $225.0 after an opening price of $159.46. The day’s lowest price was $140.0, and it closed at $156.42.

Qualcomm, Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $182.10 on 11/07/24 and the lowest value was $120.80 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of QCOM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Qualcomm, Inc’s current trading price is -12.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$120.80 and $182.10. The Qualcomm, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.94 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 7.98 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 172.11B and boasts a workforce of 49000 employees.

Qualcomm, Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Qualcomm, Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 150.45, with a change in price of +5.10. Similarly, Qualcomm, Inc recorded 8,713,449 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.31%.

QCOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QCOM stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

QCOM Stock Stochastic Average

Qualcomm, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.93%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.05% and 64.43%, respectively.