Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) currently stands at $2.85. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.0 after starting at $2.83. The stock’s lowest price was $3.0 before closing at $2.85.

Prospect Capital Corp experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.57 on 09/16/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.73 on 08/07/25.

52-week price history of PSEC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Prospect Capital Corp’s current trading price is -48.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.73 to $5.57. In the Financial sector, the Prospect Capital Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.25 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.29B.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.32, with a change in price of -1.20. Similarly, Prospect Capital Corp recorded 3,352,946 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.70%.

PSEC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Prospect Capital Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 14.29%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 18.96% and 17.62% respectively.

PSEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -43.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.79%. The price of PSEC leaped by -16.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.39%.