PMEC’s 2025 Market Dance: Up 124.16% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 124.16%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 93.81%. The price of PMEC leaped by -5.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.32%.

Primech Holdings Ltd experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.75 on 08/25/25 and the lowest value was $0.54 on 12/31/24.

52-week price history of PMEC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Primech Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -20.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.57%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.54 and $1.75. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 3.05 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 53260.0 over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.40M and boasts a workforce of 2806 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2584, with a change in price of +0.6207. Similarly, Primech Holdings Ltd recorded 110,035 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +79.58%.

PMEC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PMEC stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

PMEC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Primech Holdings Ltd over the last 50 days is 52.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 34.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.66% and 76.69%, respectively.