Plus Therapeutics Inc Inc. (PSTV) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -64.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -52.86%. The price of PSTV leaped by -12.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.68%.

The stock price for Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) currently stands at $0.51. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $20.5 after starting at $0.51. The stock’s lowest price was $3.0 before closing at $0.49.

In terms of market performance, Plus Therapeutics Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.31 on 03/07/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.16 on 06/18/25.

52-week price history of PSTV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Plus Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -77.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 211.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.16 and $2.31. The Plus Therapeutics Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 5.27 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 31.95 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 74.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.53M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Plus Therapeutics Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Plus Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5032, with a change in price of -0.3778. Similarly, Plus Therapeutics Inc recorded 21,382,775 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.45%.

PSTV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSTV stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PSTV Stock Stochastic Average

Plus Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.35%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.85% and 8.37%, respectively.