Pheton Holdings Ltd: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The market performance of Pheton Holdings Ltd has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of PTHL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Pheton Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -98.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.51 and $32.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 20.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.96 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.75M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.0779, with a change in price of -3.2219. Similarly, Pheton Holdings Ltd recorded 1,524,198 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.61%.

PTHL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PTHL stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PTHL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Pheton Holdings Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 0.55%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.25% and 2.58%, respectively.

PTHL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view.