PEP’s 2025 Market Dance: Down -15.42% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -15.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -3.67%. The price of PEP fallen by 3.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.90%.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has a current stock price of $148.2. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $175.0 after opening at $148.2. The stock’s low for the day was $115.0, and it eventually closed at $149.64.

The market performance of PepsiCo Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $179.73 on 09/05/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $127.60, recorded on 06/26/25.

52-week price history of PEP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. PepsiCo Inc’s current trading price is -17.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $127.60 and $179.73. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 6.62 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 9.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 202.90B and boasts a workforce of 319000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for PepsiCo Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating PepsiCo Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 137.53, with a change in price of -1.47. Similarly, PepsiCo Inc recorded 9,232,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.98%.

PEP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEP stands at 2.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.14.

PEP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PepsiCo Inc over the past 50 days is 76.27%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 62.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 66.59% and 73.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.