PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. PayPal Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -25.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.40%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $55.85 and $93.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 10.56 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) currently stands at $69.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $120.0 after starting at $69.48. The stock’s lowest price was $62.0 before closing at $69.9.

The market performance of PayPal Holdings Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $93.66 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $55.85 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.38B and boasts a workforce of 24400 employees.

PayPal Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating PayPal Holdings Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.86, with a change in price of +3.38. Similarly, PayPal Holdings Inc recorded 10,773,423 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PYPL stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

PYPL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, PayPal Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 22.51%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 25.57% and 17.79% respectively.

PYPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.67%. The price of PYPL leaped by -10.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.07%.